MANILA - Fans were thrilled about the first-ever collaboration between Morissette Amon and singer Jamie Miller as they performed together on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

The two sang a duet of Miller’s "Here’s Your Perfect," which was released only this year.

Prior to their performance on the ABS-CBN concert variety show, Miller and Amon had a social media interaction when the “The Voice UK" 2017 runner-up caught wind of Amon’s TikTok video singing his hit song.

The impressive short clip garnered over two million views.

Miller thanked Amon in the comments section for singing his song, before telling the Pinay belter that he is a fan. He also reacted to Amon’s performance of his song where he and his manager were visibly in awe.

The interaction took the internet by storm as fans petitioned for a collaboration between the two acts.