Alodia Gosiengfiao opens up about breakup with Wil Dasovich

Photo from Alodia Gosiengfiao's Instagram account

MANILA – In a rare occasion, Alodia Gosiengfiao talked about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Wil Dasovich, which happened towards the end of last year.

Speaking with Vicki Belo for the doctor’s vlog, Gosiengfiao said they had broken up about a month before she confirmed their split on social media in November last year.

Asked why it took them so long to confirm their separation, Gosiengfiao said: “Kasi siyempre I wanted to keep it under wraps. I mean, as much as possible, I don’t want any noise. I don’t want drama, to be honest.”

However, she decided to post about it eventually because a lot of people kept on asking.

“I was flying to LA that time and everyone in the airport was asking where was my ex. So for me, it’s hard for me to lie kasi. It’s hard. So [I said], ‘He’s busy.’ And then eventually, I had to post online so that people know.”

The popular cosplayer earlier admitted that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

Currently, Gosiangfiao is already engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend, Christopher Quimbo.