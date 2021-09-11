Food shorts: Grandparents' Day, coffee deals and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

THE COFFEE ACADEMICS OPENS KIOSK, ONLINE STORE

The Coffee Academics opens in BGC

Hong Kong-based coffee roaster The Coffee Academics opens its first kiosk and launches its online store.

Founded in 2012 in Causeway Bay, this brand has expanded to Singapore, Mainland China, Thailand, Macau, Indonesia, and now the Philippines. The Coffee Academics was ranked No. 1 in specialty coffee in coffee-crazy Hong Kong back in 2017. They have the reputation of sourcing only the top 5% of Arabica coffee beans that are roasted and packed in their HK roasteries.

The Coffee Academics has initially opened a kiosk in BGC, with a café in Salcedo Village coming later this year. While these are being set up, it has set up an online for coffee afficionados to sample its premium coffee available as whole beans, drip bags or capsules. Merchandise and more coffee coming soon.

The Coffee Academy’s kiosk is located inside High Street South Corporate Plaza, Tower One. You can visit the online store here.

CURED PORK KNUCKLE AT THE PLAZA

Cured Pork Knuckles. Handout

The Plaza Catering, known for its premium baked ham, has added cured pork knuckle to its list of delivery offerings.

These are pork knuckles (or pata) cured with The Plaza’s special blend. This can be ordered boiled that’s best with served with sauerkraut and mustard or deep-fried like crispy pata,

The Plaza also offers a frozen version that’s ready to cook. Thaw and slightly simmer in hot water to reheat to get the boiled version. For the crispy pata preparation, either deep-fry at 350F or air-fry at 200C for about 40 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

For orders, check out its website.

GINATAANG ICE CREAM FROM SEBASTIAN'S

Ginataang Ice Cream Collection. Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream goes coconuts in September with its 100% vegan and dairy-free Ginataang Ice Cream collection. Gata is infused with fresh corn, toasted munggo, and fresh ube, simmered low and slow, and finished by adding even more mix-ins for a greater flavor and texture.

The collection includes Ginataang Mais, coconut cream ice cream simmered with fresh corn, mixed with sweetened corn and malagkit rice; Ginataang Munggo, coconut cream ice cream simmered with toasted red munggo beans, mixed with sweetened red munggo beans and malagkit rice; and Ginataang Halo-Halo, coconut cream ice cream simmered with fresh ube and langka, loaded with sweetened saba, yellow kamote, orange kamote, gabi, langka, and bilo-bilo chunks.

The September cake of the month is Caramel Ice Cream Cake, airy light chiffon cake covered in caramel buttercream frosting with a drizzle of caramel chocolate between layers and Burnt Sugar Caramel ice cream.

These are available for delivery here. The Ginataang Collection Ice Cream are priced at P405 per pint, and the Caramel Ice Cream Cake is priced at P155 for a slice, and P1,650 for a whole cake.

GRANDPARENTS DAY AT THE BISTRO GROUP

Handout

On September 11 and 12, celebrate Grandparents Day and send lolo and lola food from The Bistro Group.

Choose from pasta, pizza, chicken, steaks, ribs, Korean BBQ, noodles and dimsum, seafood, sushi, paella and so much more.

Have the food delivered right to their doorstep through Bistro Delivers and enjoy 30% discount in participating branches.

This offer is valid on September 11-12 only (no minimum spend requirement).



NATIONAL BARISTA CHAMPION WEBINAR

Adrian Vocalan, the 2020 national barista champion, will be holding a fund-raising webinar for his stint at the World Barista Championships (WBC) to be held in Milan in November.

Vocalan will share his journey to becoming the Philippine barista champion plus his training and preparation to compete on the world stage with the best coffee professionals. Vocalan will be the first barista to use Philippine specialty coffee beans in his WBC routine putting them on the same level as the most prized beans from around the world.

“A Barista Experience with Adrian” will be held over Zoom on September 19 at 3 p.m. Each slot costs P1,000 and 100% of the proceeds will go to funding Team Philippines’ WBC expenses.

To sign up and for more information, please check Vocalan’s Instagram or visit this link.

CARAVAN BLACK'S ORANGE STICKY BUN

Orange Sticky Buns. Handout

Caravan Black follows up its Espresso Rolls with the new Orange Sticky Bun -- flavors of sweet orange, cardamom, and earl grey tea rolled up in bread. It makes a great companion for a morning cup of coffee.

Available per piece (P120), a box of 3 ( P380), or a box of 6 (P730) through their Instagram, Facebook or through their hotline (0917-1228795)

PILSNER URQUELL GROWLERS

Enjoy draft beer at home with Don Revy's special edition growlers -- a limited edition 4-liter bottle filled with award-winning Czech beer Pilsner Urquell, freshly drawn from Don Revy's tap.

Available exclusively at the Don Revy website for P888.

BUY ONE TAKE ONE COFFEE FROM UCC

Japanese coffee shop UCC Coffee offers buy one take one on selected coffee drinks this September.

Until Sept. 14, the offer is good for its siphon Sumiyaki Coffee. From Sept. 15 to 21, enjoy this promo with the Kori Kohi made with milk and coffee ice cubes. Then from Sept. 22 to 30, buy one get one on Caramel Latte.

Offer available with pick-up and takeout orders only.