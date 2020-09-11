WATCH: Michele Gumabao shares uplifting message amid pandemic

MANILA -- Michele Gumabao left the hosts and viewers of the radio program "All Out" impressed after sharing an uplifting message as the world continues to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Toward the end of the show, the volleyball player and beauty queen was asked to give advice to those who "can't seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel" amid the prolonged quarantine.

She began by saying that whatever people are feeling at the moment is "valid."

"I know that everybody is going through something personally throughout this pandemic. And I just want to remind everybody that your problems, or what you're going through, it's all valid. Your feelings are valid," she said.

But she was also quick to add the importance of acting upon one's feelings. "It's one thing to have those feelings, but what are you going to do about it?"

Gumabao, who represents Quezon City in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant, went on to share what has so far worked for her whenever she feels like "my life is out of control."

She said helping another person and getting the support of family and friends have helped her back up countless times, and even during the pandemic.

"If you are at a point where you don't know what to do and you don't know where to go, or you don't know who to turn to... Of course God is always there but you also need your friends, you also need your family," she said.

"And also let's support other people... You'll never know when they'll support you and it just gives you a good feeling. And that's something that's helped me throughout, na talagang nakatulong sa akin to cope with this pandemic," she added, saying she always connects with her loved ones online.

Gumabao also took the opportunity to express her admiration to those who have started their own businesses to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's something so admirable, that in the midst of all this chaos, you were able to have the confidence to start something new," she said. "And that's why I made it a point to support [these businesses]."

Host Karla Aguas could not help but gush after the interview with Gumabao, saying, "I love her!"

"What a great way to start the weekend, really, Rico," she told her co-host, Rico Robles, who similarly expressed his support for Gumabao's Miss Universe Philippines campaign.

"What a great way to end the week. Wow," she added.

Viewers of the interview on Facebook also showed their admiration for Gumabao, believing she is ready to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

Watch her deliver her inspiring message starting at the 49:00 mark in the video below:

Gumabao first tried her hand at pageants by joining Binibining Pilipinas in 2018.

She won the crown that allowed her to represent the country in Miss Globe, where she finished in the Top 15.

This year, Gumabao is busy with pre-pageant activities, mostly online, as a candidate of Miss Universe Philippines.

The competition has been moved to October 25 from the original May 3 schedule due to the global health crisis.