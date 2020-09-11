VIRAL: Pinoy couple in 'Crash Landing on You'-inspired pre-wedding film

MANILA -- A pre-wedding film featuring a Filipino couple has been making the rounds on Facebook for drawing inspiration from the popular Korean drama series "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY).

OutLoud Studios' film featuring couple Jay and Rihan has gained more than 140,000 views in just four hours.

Netizens praised both the videographer and the couple for the "beautiful" video, which has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook as of writing.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Friday, OutLoud Studios said the pre-wedding film was shot at the La Palmera Mountain Ridge in Sultan Kudarat province, as well as some parts of General Santos City.

The studio said the bride is a big fan of "CLOY" while the groom is a member of the police force, and these gave them ideas of coming up with similar scenarios from the K-drama series.

Watch the viral video here: