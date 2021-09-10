Photos from ABS-CBN Entertainment and World Mathematics Invitational YouTube accounts

She may have had a short exposure on the long-running hit series "Ang Probinsyano," but the 11-year-old Grade 6 student Angela Clare Tan has done exceptional feats outside the entertainment industry.

Tan, who briefly played the young Meilin portrayed by Janice Hung in the series in 2019, became the first-ever World Mathematics Invitational – Mini Math Creative Competition (WMI MMCC) Legend Awardee.

The graduating elementary student of Tarlac Living Faith Academy claimed the rare achievement after winning the gold in the competition for the third straight year, besting other students from different parts of the world.

Tan first copped the top prize in 2019 when she did a video about functions in the real world. She completed a back-to-back feat in the succeeding year through a clip discussing how statistics can help government leaders in effective decision making.

In her three-peat bid, Tan did a timely video showing how Math can be used to distribute vaccines en route to receiving the legend award.

In her acceptance speech video, Tan said she enjoys making creative videos because she gets to learn and appreciate Math even more.

The MMCC is an international competition founded in Taiwan organized by World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) Group.

It is open to students Grades 3 to 12 from different countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Mongolia, and Iran.