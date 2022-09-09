Mabuhay PH Festival brings sizzling summer fun for Filipino Canadians

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a sizzling summer for Filipino Canadians with multi-day cultural events hosted by the Philippine Independence Day Council (PIDC).

These included a coronation night for their Ms. and Mrs. Philippines-Canada Ambassador; Gala and Fashion Show featuring the creations of the Fashion Advocate of the Philippines, Renee Salud; and the 24th annual Mabuhay Philippines Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Downtown Toronto.

Established in 1997, PIDC promotes unity within the Filipino Canadian community by showcasing Philippine heritage and culture to the mainstream. This year, its theme is Bangon or Rise as the community rebuilds itself after the pandemic.

"This year, it’s our first in-person festival so we’re just arming everyone that 2022 will be the rise of the Filipino Canadian community. We’re so excited just to share this with you. Today, we just want to show you that the love of the Filipino Canadians of our culture to promote it is just not finished. We would like to really give it our legacy to the youth of the future who would know all about our culture," PIDC president Agnes Miranda said.



"51% of the people who live in [Toronto] were born outside of this country," Toronto Mayor John Tory noted. "And the greatness of this country consists of many things including the fact that we encourage people to be proud of where they came from, and to be proud of their roots, and the origins, the country that they may have come from, but at the same time to be proud Canadians. And we've proven over and over again, day after day, no people better than the Filipino-Canadian community... that that is entirely possible - to be proud Filipino-Canadians."

What made this year's PIDC Gala and Fashion Show different from previous years is the participation of community leaders in the show. According to organizers, the inclusion of ordinary people is part of the trend in fashion shows, and they wanted to give some of the Filipino leaders in Toronto the opportunity to experience the fun and excitement in walking Renee Salud’s runway. along with professional models like 2013 Miss International, Bea Rose Santiago.

"They are also promoting the traditional fashion industry in the Philippines. Every fabric made from the Philippines, you will be assisting small communities in the Philippines where they source the materials and the design also, so you will not only be entertained but you will also be assisting in the livelihood of Filipinos in various communities in the Philippines," Philippine Consul General in Toronto Orontes V. Castro said.

Concluding the series of events was the longest running Filipino festival in Toronto, the Mabuhay Philippines Festival, which included live performances by local artists and special guest, Joey Albert as well as a street parade and Santa Cruzan.