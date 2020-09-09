Winwyn Marquez asked: Will you join Miss Supranational?

MANILA -- Is Winwyn Marquez setting her sights on another crown?

Pageant fans have been encouraging the actress and beauty queen to aim for the Miss Supranational title, given the recent change in ownership of its Philippine franchise.

Miss World Philippines (MWP), which gave Marquez the opportunity to compete and eventually win the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, now holds the rights to Miss Supranational in the country.

MWP national director Arnold Vegafria was also quoted by a pageant website as saying that previous titleholders such as Marquez are allowed to compete again.

In an interview on the pageant-themed online show "Queentuhan" on Tuesday, Marquez admitted that she has always been a fan of Miss Supranational, saying it was the "second crown" she wanted when she joined Binibining Pilipinas back in 2015.

But while she has always wanted to represent the Philippines in Miss Supranational, Marquez said her priorities have changed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Kung siguro walang pandemic, maiisip [ko] talagang sumali. Pero you know, things change. It's not a priority for me to think about pageants now, lalo na sa panahon ngayon," she said. "Ang priority ko ngayon is my training with the navy and my family."

"So given the COVID, siguro hindi muna, or hindi na?" she went on. "I don't know kasi sa age kung hanggang saan eh. Ang hirap mag-compete if iniisip mo na may pandemic ngayon. I don't know how I'll perform thinking about what's happening to the country and to the world."

Marquez recently signed up for basic citizen's military training after being inspired by her friend, actor Rocco Nacino.

"I think my heart is really for service. No matter where I go, service talaga 'yung nangunguna sa akin. Tapos noong sinabi nila na I can help people, I can protect my family, doon na [ako nagsabi na] 'Game, I have to do this.' Voluntary talaga, let's do it. Wala nang dalawang-isip pa," she said.

"I want to also spread the message lalo na sa youth ngayon na we all need discipline, we all need to be informed how we can protect everyone," she added. "Ang dami kasing nangyayari ngayon eh."