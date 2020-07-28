Miss World Philippines acquires Miss Supranational franchise

Images from the Facebook pages of Miss World Philippines and Miss Supranational

MANILA -- After Miss Universe, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has let go of another pageant franchise.

This as Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on Tuesday that it now holds the rights to Miss Supranational, as well as its male pageant counterpart, in the country.

In a statement, MWP national director Arnold Vegafria said the new acquisition will "strengthen our foothold in the local and global pageant scenes."

"We are thankful for the trust and confidence that the Miss Supranational organization has given us, and we assure them of our commitment and our world-class brand of production values that are always a hallmark of our pageants," Vegafria said.

MWP also posted a July 24 letter signed by Miss and Mister Supranational Organization president Gerhard Parzutka Von Lipinski which signified the new partnership.

With the Miss Supranational franchise, MWP can now send Filipina representatives to a total of seven pageants. The rest include Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco International, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Multinational, and Miss Philippines Tourism.

The MWP 2020 pageant has been rescheduled to January next year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The country's last delegate to Miss Supranational was Resham Saeed, under BPCI. She finished in the Top 25 last year.