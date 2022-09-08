MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas beauty queens recently spent time with around 150 soldiers confined at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

Their hospital visit last September 1 was part of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.'s (BPCI) mission of being active in nation-building.

Binibining Pilipinas queens visit to V. Luna Medical Center Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Globe Chelsea Fernandez shares strength with wounded soldiers Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano poses with wounded soldiers Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Daniella Gabriel distributes utensils to wounded soldiers

In partnership with the Makati Medical Center (MMC) Foundation, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Binibinibing Pilipinas 2022 secind runner-up Stacey Gabriel, and BPCI officials joined the soldiers in a talent show organized for the celebration.

Aside from giving inspirational speeches to uplift the spirit of the soldiers, the beauty queens also thanked the soldiers for their service to the country.

The queens also distributed gift packs with products from Ever Bilena, Blackwater, and Casino Ethyl Alcohol. The ladies also joined the soldiers as they enjoyed meals provided by Pizza Hut and JAG Jeans.

“With the ease of the health protocol restrictions, we will be continuing our plans in visiting and providing mission works and workshops to our soldiers,” said BPCI head Gines Enriquez.

It has been a tradition of BPCI to assist the vMMC Foundation in offering relief assistance and inspiration to wounded soldiers at the AFP Medical Center through the Binibini candidates and queens.

“Kami sa Makati Medical Foundation, ang turing po namin sa inyo ay you are part of our family. Know that you have a family in Makati Medical Center Foundation, and in our partners in Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. I would like to express my gratitude to the Binibining Pilipinas queens, that despite of their busy schedule preparing for their competitions, they made time to spend the afternoon with our heroes,” said Marge Macasaet-Barro, MMC Foundation executive director.