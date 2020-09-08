WATCH: Wife of ambassador of Thailand to PH shows how to make Tom Yum Goong

Sirintra Ruangprateepsaeng, wife of ambassador of Thailand to the Philippines, shares her recipe for Tom Yum Goong. Handout

MANILA -- Want to taste the flavors of Thailand in the comfort of your own home? Here's a recipe you may want to try.

Sirintra Ruangprateepsaeng, wife of ambassador of Thailand to the Philippines Vasin Ruangprateepsaeng, showed how to make the hot and sour prawn soup Tom Yum Goong as part of a series of cooking videos by the ASEAN Ladies Foundation (ALF).

Titled "Flavorful Journeys," the online series was launched in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

ALF previously held a cultural festival to celebrate ASEAN Month, but had to forego its plans due to the pandemic.

"Tom means boiling, and yum is Thai salad," Ruangprateepsaeng said in her cooking video.

"It's very common in households and common for Thai people," she added. "In my house, I think almost every week we cook Tom Yum Goong."

Ruangprateepsaeng said there are two main kinds of Tom Yum Goong. One is a clear soup, and the other has evaporated milk and chili paste.

"I love how the food is spicy and has full flavor," she said, adding that it will only take 20 minutes to prepare this dish.

Watch how she prepares Tom Yum Goong below:

TOM YUM GOONG

Ingredients:

- 6 prawns

- 2 cups water or chicken stock

- 3 Kaffir lime leaves

- 2 stalks lemongrass

- 2 pcs galangal

- 2 tbsps lemon juice

- 2 1/2 tbsps fish sauce

- 3 tomato cherries

- 1 can straw mushroom

- 1 tsp sugar

- 4 tbsps evaporated milk

- 2 tbsps chili paste

- Coriander leaves

- Fresh chili (optional)

Directions:

1. Place the water or chicken stock in a pot and bring to a boil.

2. Add lemongrass, galangal, and Kaffir lime leaves.

3. Add fish sauce, sugar, tomato, mushroom, prawns, and lemon juice. Stir to combine then turn off the heat when shrimp turns red.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the chili paste and evaporated milk.

5. Add the milk mixture to the soup.

6. Garnish with coriander and serve.