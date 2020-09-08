Sims 4 releases Star Wars game pack

MANILA -- Players of Sims 4 can finally explore a galaxy far, far away with the release of a Star Wars-themed add-on for the popular life simulator.

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is now available in the Philippines as a game pack, which comes with new gameplay features, objects, and clothing.

This is different from an expansion pack, which introduces major changes to Sims 4's mechanics.

In the new game pack, users are taken to a new Sims world called Batuu, which was inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

They are given the chance to explore their path and become part of the Star Wars-themed world's story.

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu can be downloaded for the PC via Origin or Steam, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles. The Sims 4 base game is required to be able to use this add-on.

Check out the gameplay video released by Sims 4 below: