Vicki Belo copies Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ looks

MANILA – Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo took her fangirling to K-pop supergroup Blackpink a notch higher as she copied their looks from their recent music video.

On Instagram, Belo released a short clip showing four different looks similar to that of the four members of Blackpink in their newest single “Pink Venom.”

“How did I do #Blinks?? Pink Venom hit me hard too,” she said in the caption.

Her transformation even got a nod from model Yolanda Hadid who dropped a comment on the post: "Looking great Vicky."

Last August, the four-piece act dropped the new single “Pink Venom”, ending a 22-month hiatus.

“It is a hip hop song, and in the intro there is a powerful beat and the 'geomungo' sound which is a traditional Korean instrument. It is minimal but catchy as well,” Jennie said.

Meanwhile, Rosé said “Pink Venom” expresses the contrast in Blackpink’s identity in a new way. “Dark and lovely. It becomes one and shows both charms. Powerful yet sweet.”

“Pink Venom” is a pre-release single from the hitmaking girl group’s second studio album “BORN PINK,” which is set to drop on September 16.

Formed by top K-pop label YG Entertainment, Blackpink – composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa -- debuted in 2016 with “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” Other hits include “Playing with Fire,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”

As of writing, the music video of “Pink Venom” has reached more than 264 million views on YouTube.

