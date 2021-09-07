Review: Culture Blends upgrades 3-in-1 coffee experience

Culture Blends coffee. Jeeves de Veyra Culture Blends coffee. Jeeves de Veyra Culture Blends coffee. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Culture Blends brings a taste of Italy, Belgium, and the United States through its 3-in-1 coffee blends.

Nothing beats 3-in-1 coffee in terms of convenience. Getting a great cup of coffee is as easy as opening a 20-gram pack, putting the mix into hot water, stirring it a bit, and sipping away.

Culture Blends enhanced this everyday experience by changing up the flavors in each of its three varieties. Their packaging stands out on the supermarket shelves. The boxes and sachets look classy for the price and makes them great gifts for coffee lovers.

For those who want their coffee on the stronger side, start with the American Blend Latte, which is the most coffee forward of their blends.

The Italian Creamy White Coffee is for coffee drinkers who like their coffee balanced out with milk or cream.

Lastly, chocolate lovers should check out the Belgian Mocha which makes for a great iced coffee dessert.

Culture Blends coffee comes in a box of seven 20-gram sachets or a bag of 30 20-gram sachets. Look for them at their online shop on Shopee.