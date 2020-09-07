PHLPost unveils special stamp for Teachers' Month

MANILA - The Philippine Postal Corp. unveiled Monday a special stamp in celebration of National Teachers' Month, an event that recognizes the vital role of educators as schools shift to new modes of teaching and learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cartoon-style colored postage stamps, which were made public during the Department of Education's virtual kick-off for National Teachers' Month, showed students thanking their teachers, depicted as superheroes.

"Similar to the superheroes, teachers serve as excellent examples for younger generations to help us help them realize their full potential," said Maximo Sta. Maria, officer-in-charge at the office of the assistant postmaster general for marketing and management support services.

National Teachers' Month began last Saturday, Sept. 5, and is set to end on Oct. 5, the same date as World Teachers' Day.

This year's theme "Gurong Filipino para sa Batang Filipino,” recognizes the dedication of educators in delivering quality education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The education system has shifted to distance learning as in-person classes remain suspended to avoid exposing learners and school personnel to the risk of COVID-19, which has infected 237,000 in the country.