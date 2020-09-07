ABS-CBN to launch online hub for kid-friendly content

ABS-CBN

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is set to introduce a "one-stop shop" for child-friendly online content this weekend.

Called Just Love Kids, the online hub aims to "supplement kids with additional avenues for discovery and fun as they go through online schooling this year," ABS-CBN said in a statement released Monday.

It will be part of the ABS-CBN website starting this Friday, September 11.

Visitors of Just Love Kids can expect to find parent-approved videos, music, and activities from various ABS-CBN brands such as Star Cinema, Knowledge Channel, and YeY, with themed playlists on good habits, proper conduct, and family values, among others.

Content is also categorized into preschool (ages 2 to 5), primary (ages 6 to 8), and intermediate (ages 9 to 12).

Children also have the option to enroll in Star Magic's online classes on singing, acting, and dancing. Just Love Kids will also introduce printable worksheets and activities that can be done offline.

Aside from the online hub, ABS-CBN also continues to feature kid-friendly shows on the Kapamilya Channel.

Starting September 12, it will have a Just Love Kids morning block featuring well-loved cartoons and educational programs.

