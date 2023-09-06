LOOK: Anne Curtis models bejeweled bra in sizzling photos

MANILA - Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis is solidifying her reputation as one of the most fashionable individuals in the country.

On Tuesday, Curtis took to Instagram to post a fresh set of images in which she is seen modeling an elegant silver jeweled bra combined with a lengthy black skirt from Gucci.

Numerous netizens, including celebrities, couldn't resist sharing their thoughts on Curtis' sizzling photos, with nearly everyone expressing that she appears exceptionally stunning.

Just recently, Curtis graced the cover of lifestyle magazine Tatler Philippines for its Asia’s Most Stylish 2023 issue, which showcased the region’s best-dressed superstars from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan.

“The Filipino-Australian multi-hyphenate has appeared in film and on TV, has gained the recognition of international brands and is this generation’s biggest and brightest star,” Tatler Philippines said in the caption.

“This month is also about the much-awaited Asia’s Most Stylish list, celebrating the people defining fashion and defying trends.”

Currently, Curtis has her hands full as she gears up for her upcoming project with filmmaker Erik Matti.

Curtis is one of the main hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime.” She is married to Erwan Heussaff, with whom she shares daughter Dahlia.