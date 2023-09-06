Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez. Instagram/@beatriceluigigmz



Former Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez took to social media to share that she has finally fulfilled her dream of buying a house for her mom.

On Instagram Stories, she thanked all of her mentors and managers "for giving me opportunities that allowed me to save up and provide for my family in Cebu."

"I have very simple dreams and I'm very happy to share one I recently achieved," she said. "I finally got Mama and her doggos their own house."

Screenshot from Instagram Stories/@beatriceluigigmz

Gomez represented the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe in Israel. She finished in the Top 5, with India's Harnaaz Sandhu proclaimed as the winner.

During her Miss Universe journey, Gomez opened up about being raised by a single mother and getting good education through an athletic scholarship.

On top of being a model and beauty queen, she is also a naval reserve sergeant.

