Home  >  Life

Family reveals more details about Lloyd Cadena's death

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 11:29 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2020 09:59 AM

MANILA - The family of internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena on Sunday shared more details about his death.

In a Facebook post, the Cadena family revealed that Lloyd tested positive for COVID-19.

"Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3," the post read.

All the members of family, as well as his BNT friends, isolated themselves upon learning of Lloyd's condition.

The family also said Lloyd suffered from a heart attack while asleep early Friday.

"He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime," the post read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@lloydcafecadena) on

Cadena first began his YouTube channel back in 2010.

He had more than 8 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 5 million followers on Facebook.

Read More:  Lloyd Cafe Cadena   COVID-19   death   obituary  

BRAND NEWS