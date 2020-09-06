Family reveals more details about Lloyd Cadena's death

MANILA - The family of internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena on Sunday shared more details about his death.

In a Facebook post, the Cadena family revealed that Lloyd tested positive for COVID-19.

"Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3," the post read.

All the members of family, as well as his BNT friends, isolated themselves upon learning of Lloyd's condition.

The family also said Lloyd suffered from a heart attack while asleep early Friday.

"He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime," the post read.

Cadena first began his YouTube channel back in 2010.

He had more than 8 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 5 million followers on Facebook.