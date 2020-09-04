Lloyd Cafe Cadena, popular social media personality, passes away

MANILA — Internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena died Friday, according to an announcement made on his official Facebook page. He was 26.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post read. “May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”
No cause of death was given.
One of his last posts on social media included one on Twitter, where he told his fans: “Healing for everyone!”
His last vlog was a glimpse into their new home, which he bought for his mother. “Magre-retire na iyong nanay ko and I want her to experience na may sarili na kaming bahay,” he said.
Cadena first began his YouTube channel back in 2010.
He had more than 8 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 5 million followers on Facebook.
In 2018, he released a book with ABS-CBN Publishing, “Ex-Rated: ex – (noun) lubak, wrong turn, mistake, hayop,” a compilation of funny takes “on the right way to be unloved.”
COMMUNITY REACTS
Fans and fellow social media stars were quick to mourn Cadena’s death, resulting in his name becoming the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.
The news came as a blow to a community still reeling from the death of one of its content creators, Emman Nimedez, who passed away mid-August after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.