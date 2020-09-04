Lloyd Cafe Cadena, popular social media personality, passes away

MANILA — Internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena died Friday, according to an announcement made on his official Facebook page. He was 26.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post read. “May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

No cause of death was given.

One of his last posts on social media included one on Twitter, where he told his fans: “Healing for everyone!”

His last vlog was a glimpse into their new home, which he bought for his mother. “Magre-retire na iyong nanay ko and I want her to experience na may sarili na kaming bahay,” he said.

11:11 Healing for Everyone! — Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@LloydCadena) September 2, 2020

Cadena first began his YouTube channel back in 2010.

He had more than 8 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 5 million followers on Facebook.

In 2018, he released a book with ABS-CBN Publishing, “Ex-Rated: ex – (noun) lubak, wrong turn, mistake, hayop,” a compilation of funny takes “on the right way to be unloved.”

COMMUNITY REACTS

Fans and fellow social media stars were quick to mourn Cadena’s death, resulting in his name becoming the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

oh my god. Lloyd Cadena was such a joy to watch. Rest in peace. 💔 — mr (@MissMarisRacal) September 4, 2020

lloyd cadena jokes are superior. nagiisa ka lang, LC. thank you for making us all happy back then. rest in peace. 😭😭☝🏻🕊 pic.twitter.com/NPLvBhG3tb — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) September 4, 2020

Holyshhh 😢 May you rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena. What a sad sad year 😔 — Vance (@vance_larena) September 4, 2020

Lloyd Cadena, one of the funniest I've ever discovered in my life for years. You've put a lot of happiness to a lot of people. I was watching your videos for so many times since last month. Thank you for everything. — ☕ ً⁷ (@mygtrivias) September 4, 2020

So we got the news from Letran Alumni group chat. Lloyd Cadena mamu @LloydCadena we will miss you. :(((( pic.twitter.com/s5EbLprQE3 — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) September 4, 2020

he is my 1st favorite youtube vloggers of all time.



Lloyd Cadena, our Kween LC. thank you for giving us the good vibes and happy memories. you may rest in peace.



I love you so much. 🙏💖 pic.twitter.com/MvdJHLfqko — carljunˣ¹🦋 • Flame1stWin • H&D CB • DRIPPIN DEBUT (@carljun_canonoy) September 4, 2020

one of the first pinoy youtubers I watched. rip lloyd cadena🙏🏻💔 — PATCH (@PatchQuiwa) September 4, 2020

Lloyd Cadena, you will always have a place in our heart 😢 — cycho (@cycho__) September 4, 2020

The news came as a blow to a community still reeling from the death of one of its content creators, Emman Nimedez, who passed away mid-August after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Emman Nimedez then now Lloyd Cadena. Why, 2020? Why? pic.twitter.com/jVcGZ3xZru — Rigel Alleje (@rigeeart) September 4, 2020

Roger Raker lost another precious one. ☹️ Rest in Peace together with Emman, Lloyd Cadena. Be strong, @PauSepagan 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4gNxpm8jNh — paola (@PaolaMariex) September 4, 2020

You will never be forgotten😭 LLOYD CADENA EMMAN YOU DID WELL. REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/f7EBk6kogF — ˢᵀᴬᴺ ᵀᴿᴱᴬˢᵁᴿᴱ (@trsr_slvrbys) September 4, 2020