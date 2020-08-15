Vlogger Emman Nimedez passes away

MANILA -- Filipino YouTube vlogger Emman Nimedez has died.

His girlfriend, Peachy Santos, confirmed that Nimedez, who rose to fame for his parody videos of K-drama shows, died in Quezon City on Sunday morning, after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

The statement, posted on Nimedez's Facebook page, read: "Our beloved Emman Nimedez joined our Creator at 1:00am today, August 16, 2020, Sunday. He was with his family during the time of his passing at St. Luke's Medical Center - Quezon City."

It added: "Our family is thankful to everyone who offered prayers and showed support. Funeral details will be announced in the next days. We hope everyone will respect the family's privacy to mourn the passing of Emman. Thank you."

Nimedez was rushed to the ICU last Thursday and was in critical condition due to kidney failure and blood complications.

Nimedez, who has more than 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, first revealed his battle with cancer last May via a vlog.

He rose to fame back in 2017 when his parody videos, particularly of the hit K-drama series "Goblin," went viral.

Nimedez's name quickly became one of the top trending topics on Twitter locally, along the phrase "Rest in Peace," as his supporters expressed their condolences to his family.