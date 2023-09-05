MANILA -- Miss Philippines has acquired the franchise for the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant.

This means it will send representatives to three global tilts, along with Miss Supranational and Miss Charm.

"The Miss Philippines is happy to announce its partnership with the Miss Asia Pacific International Organization," Miss Philippines said in a post on its social media pages on Monday.

"We are thrilled that one of our amazing queens will have the opportunity to participate in this long standing, prestigious pageant that celebrates our region," it added.

Formed only this year, Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines.

Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed the first Miss Philippines titleholder after her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed second to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.