Miss Philippines pageant opens doors to moms, wives

Facebook/@TheMissPhils



MANILA -- Miss Philippines is allowing mothers and married women to join its inaugural pageant.

It follows in the footsteps of its sister pageant Miss Universe Philippines, which saw three moms compete this year.

In a Facebook post, Miss Philippines said that all women, whether single, married, or a mother, are queens.

"You don’t have to give up your dreams of joining a pageant yet because we believe that mothers and married women can be as effective as single women at being influencers and advocates of Philippine culture and heritage." it said.

The final screening date for Miss Philippines will be held on September 9 in Pasig City.

The winner of the inaugural pageant will be given the opportunity to represent the country in the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants.



Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed the first Miss Philippines titleholder after her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed first runner-up to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Related video: