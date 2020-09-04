What to expect from 'New Normal' event of Bench, Katutubo Pop Up Market

MANILA -- Bench and Katutubo Pop Up Market are set to hold a shopping event featuring local weavers, brands, and designers this weekend.

"New Normal" will be held from September 4 to 6 at the Bench Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Friday and Saturday events will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Sunday schedule is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Part of the lineup are Bench, Rhett Eala, Randy Ortiz, Puey Quinones, TdLG by Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez, Coco Y Tres, Kaayo, MCV Designs, Locale by MWPhils, Carmen and Consorcia, Liwayway, Island Girl PH, Savonille, Moderna Systema, Mandy de la Rama, Amarie, J. Makitalo, Filip + Inna, Alegre by Techie Hagedorn, GUSTOKO by Paula Figueras, Masabel, Everyday PNay, The Loom Project, Bitagcol, Good Luck Humans, Style Ana, Abel PH, and Avocadoria, with special participation from TernoCon designers.

"New Normal" is open to the public for free, but organizers have set specific guidelines to ensure the safety of visitors.

Bench said a face mask and a full face shield, as well as a SafePass QR ID, are required to enter the premises.

On its social media pages, the homegrown lifestyle brand provided a QR code to be scanned using a smartphone camera.

Here are some of the items to be sold at the "New Normal" event, as shared by Katutubo Pop Up Market on Instagram: