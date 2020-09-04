Home  >  Life

Pia Wurtzbach appears on cover of British magazine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2020 07:08 PM

MANILA -- Five years after winning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach remains a sought-after cover girl. 

On Friday, the beauty queen shared her four covers with British Thoughts, a print and digital magazine in the United Kingdom.

The covers show her wearing shades of white, yellow, green, and red.

Here's a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach) on

British Thoughts also released a behind-the-scenes video of Wurtzbach's shoot in New York before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BRITISH THOUGHTS MAGAZINE ™ (@british.thoughts) on

Aside from the Philippines and the UK, Wurtzbach has graced magazine covers in Vietnam and Malaysia, among others.

She was also featured on the pages of the New York-based luxury magazine The Hedonist last year.


 

