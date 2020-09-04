Pia Wurtzbach appears on cover of British magazine

MANILA -- Five years after winning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach remains a sought-after cover girl.

On Friday, the beauty queen shared her four covers with British Thoughts, a print and digital magazine in the United Kingdom.

The covers show her wearing shades of white, yellow, green, and red.

Here's a look:

British Thoughts also released a behind-the-scenes video of Wurtzbach's shoot in New York before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the Philippines and the UK, Wurtzbach has graced magazine covers in Vietnam and Malaysia, among others.

She was also featured on the pages of the New York-based luxury magazine The Hedonist last year.



