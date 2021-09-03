MANILA -- This year's edition of the longest-running book fair in the country is set to kick off later this month.

Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2021 will be held from September 30 to October 4, organizers said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The event will be held fully online, same as last year, as pandemic-induced lockdowns in the country continue.

The first fully digital edition of MIBF was held from November 2020 until January of this year.

The event was free of charge, but users were required to register to gain full access to the wide range of books available during the fair.

Pre-COVID, the 40th edition of MIBF had more than 160,000 visitors in attendance, and featured over 200 exhibitors from different publishers and book sellers.

