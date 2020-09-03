WATCH: David Blaine pulls off high-flying balloon stunt

David Blaine ascended to the skies in a live stunt that set a new record on YouTube.

The daredevil managed to fly across the Arizona desert while holding on to 52 helium balloons in "Ascension," which is his "most ambitious" performance yet.

It became the most watched YouTube Originals live event after peaking at 770,000 concurrent viewers.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've dreamed of flying. When I was five years old, my mom took me to see a movie about a boy that floats away on a bunch of balloons. It inspired by love of levitation and magic for sure," Blaine said in a video shown before his performance.

"I've never forgotten that image. And now, I'm going to make it a reality by holding on to a bunch of balloons and flying as high as I could possibly go," he added.

While his initial goal was to reach an altitude of 18,000 feet, Blaine managed to float 24,900 feet before skydiving and parachuting back to the ground.

Watch his latest feat below: