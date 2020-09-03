ABS-CBN supporters go out of way to help get network back on air

Employees and supporters sign petition for the People’s Initiative calling for the granting of a franchise to ABS-CBN during protest August 28 at the network’s headquarters. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of ABS-CBN continue to show their love for the network as they find ways to participate in the signature campaign aimed at getting the broadcast giant back on air.

Various fan groups and supporters from different areas in Luzon have gone out of their way and volunteered to sign the PIRMA Kapamilya initiative which aims to gather 7 million signatures nationwide.

One of them was Michelle Doydora, a member of the JoChard (Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap) fans club from Litex, Quezon City. She volunteered to assist at the campaign's booth set up by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, along Sgt. Esguerra Avenue in Quezon City last Monday.

ABS-CBN said goodbye to many of its employees August 31 in ceremonies coinciding with the observance of National Heroes Day. The network released a tribute video and unveiled a giant screen showing photos of Kapamilya employees.

Doydora brought with her some members of their group on Monday to also man the booth.

Another Kapamilya supporter, Imelda Capulong, a bakery owner from Palanan, Makati, offered to bring some PIRMA Kapamilya sheets to her store so the people in their area could sign.

Meanwhile, Sylvia Escobar, a senior citizen from Quezon City requested a soft copy of the form so she could print and distribute it among the parishes in their area.

"Habaan lang ang ating mga pisi dahil matinding [pag]subok dinadanas natin sa bayan. Kapit lang tayo sa Diyos dahil walang imposible sa Kaniya," Escobar said.

Another elderly told ABS-CBN News that she prodded her child to drive her to Sgt. Esguerra from Cainta, Rizal to personally sign the campaign.

"Salamat makakatulog na ako kasi nakapirma na ako," the woman said.

Even former DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo requested her daughter to bring her to ABS-CBN to participate in the signature campaign.

PIRMA Kapamilya is an iniative started by a group of volunteers seeking to give the network a "people's franchise" through People's Initiative -- a right of the Filipino people to propose and enact laws as stated under R.A. 6735 or "The Initiative and Referendum Act" sanctioned by the 1987 Constitution.



The campaign, launched on July 24, needs at least 3 percent of registered voters in each legislative district and at least 10% of total registered voters in the country, to be successful.

To learn more about the Pirma Kapamilya campaign:

pirma.ph

https://www.facebook.com/pirmakapamilya