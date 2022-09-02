Organized by the Singapore Tourism Board, diners can catch pop-ups at The Grid from September 2. Handout

MANILA – Craving for Singaporean dishes? The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has a surprise for Filipino foodies as it brings the Singapore Food Festival to Manila.

This September, the STB brought a selection of Singapore’s best restaurants to Manila for the first time ever for a month-long culinary takeover.

Pinoy food lovers can have a taste of Singapore from traditional favorites, to contemporary delights, and even modern cuisine, at The Grid in Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

“Now that tourism has resumed for Singapore, STB is excited to present the Manila edition of the Singapore Food Festival to Filipinos hungry for a taste of Singapore. Our unique line up of Singapore chefs and restaurants offers a little something for everyone,” Ruby Liu, Philippines area director of STB, said in a statement released Friday.

Here is the list of participating restaurants in the Manila edition of the 29th Singapore Food Festival:

Keng Eng Kee Seafood (September 2-4)

From its beginnings as a hawker stall in the ’70s along Old Havelock Road, Keng Eng Kee Seafood has grown through the years to become a Michelin-plated institution when it comes to Zi Char cuisine. Zi Char – which literally translates to “cook and fry” – is a popular cooking style in Singapore inspired by home-cooked food.

The Elephant Room (September 2-30)

The Elephant Room is a culture-forward cocktail bar inspired by the culture, trade, people, and history of Singapore’s Little India. From ingredients sourced in and around the Tekka Market, Singapore’s largest wet market, to its uncommon roster of spirits, their ambition is simple: to share the delight of an under-documented culture to the world one drink and plate at a time.

The Coconut Club (September 9-11)

First opened in 2016, The Coconut Club is known throughout Singapore for its signature Nasi Lemak. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded dish is made with coconut-infused steamed Jasmine rice served alongside organic chicken thigh marinaded for 12-hours in a blend of spices known as rempah. The meal is then tied together with their savory take on sambal – a sauce made with a blend of chili peppers.

Blue Smoke (September 16-18)

Blue Smoke is a smokehouse that serves barbecue in a modern Singapore style – celebrating Singaporean cuisine by creatively elevating local flavors in contemporary and unexpected ways. This culinary movement has come to be known as ‘Mod-Sin.’ Among their offerings is the Rendang Wagyu Brisket, slow smoked for 18 hours, and charcoal grilled over lychee wood.

New Ubin Seafood (September 23-25)

New Ubin Seafood is another big name when it comes to Zi Char. New Ubin Seafood is dedicated to offering “truly Singaporean meals for one.” Their dishes offer a new spin on Singaporean food. Signature meals include their Heart Attack Fried Rice – fried rice cooked with beef fat and drippings, and the Boss Bee Hoon – rice vermicelli noodles cooked with egg and fish cakes.

Complementing the Singaporean establishments is a selection of local restaurants offering their own takes on Singapore fare. The roster of restaurants includes BYRD Tubs - Rice (September 5-7), China Mommy (September 12-14), BYRD Tubs - Noodles (September 19-21), and Your Local (September 26-30).

