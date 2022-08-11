Singapore restaurant TungLok Signatures opens in Manila

TungLok Signature's Chili Crab (left), which can also be enjoyed in one of the restaurant's private rooms (right). Handout

MANILA -- Singapore-based TungLok Signatures, known for its modern Cantonese cuisine, has made its way to Manila.

Its first branch in the country is located at Shops at the Boulevard at City of Dreams Manila in Parañaque. It can comfortably seat 206 guests, including those in private rooms that can accommodate a party of 12 to 36 diners.

The new TungLok Singatures restaurant in Manila has an aquarium featuring live seafood, which can be prepared and cooked to the guests' preference.

Crowd favorites include Chili Crab, Crispy Roast Duck, Char Siu, Roast Suckling Pig, Steamed Lotus Chicken, Stir-fried Lobster, Braised Sea Cucumber, and Abalone Fried Rice.

TungLok Signatures is part of the TungLok Group, which was first established in Singapore in 1984. It has since expanded to over 30 restaurants across Singapore, China, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The brand was brought to the Philippines by Eirc Teng, who also operates the Mango Tree restaurants in the country.

Related video: