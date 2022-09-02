Andrea Brillantes (center, wearing pink), now a young CEO, poses with her team. Photo from the actress' Facebook page

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes has added another feather to her cap as she prepares to launch her first business.

In a Facebook post, the 19-year-old actress introduced herself as the chief executive officer of a company called ABG Trading Inc.

She revealed that her business is set to be launched in November.

"Five years old pa lang ako, alam ko na ang gusto kong gawin sa buhay ko, ang mag-artista. Pero maraming hindi nakakaalam na dream ko talaga ang magka-business for my family," Brillantes said.

"This business that I am launching this November has been in development for so long, and I am so happy that I can finally share it with you all very soon," she added.

Brillantes did not give any details about the nature of her business, only expressing gratitude to her team and asking for the public's support as she embarks on a new journey as an entrepreneur.

A former child star, Brillantes was able to fulfill her dream of having a dream house at the age of 17.

Back in 2019, she collaborated with a local makeup brand to launch her own line of cosmetics.

