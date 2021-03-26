House tour with a Mondragon twist: Andrea Brillantes channels ‘Kadenang Ginto’ character in vlog

Andrea Brillantes channels her "Kadenang Ginto" character Marga in her latest YouTube vlog. Screenshot/YouTube: Andrea Brillantes

MANILA — Here’s a house tour with a twist.

Andrea Brillantes shared a glimpse of her home in her latest vlog released on Thursday, but in character as Marga Mondragon from her previous teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

Wearing Marga’s uniform as seen in the ABS-CBN series, Brillantes also channeled her character’s speech and dismissive demeanor as she interacted with her sister.

The running joke was Marga being unable to go to school — a memorable moment from “Kadenang Ginto” — this time due to being in quarantine. She instead opted to clean the house, while still in uniform.

While carrying out the skit, Brillantes showed parts of her home, including the living and dining areas, as well as the kitchen.

Brillantes also surprised her “Kadenang Ginto” co-stars as she put them on video call without warning, and appearing as Marga. Among them were Dimples Romana, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin, whom she addressed as their characters in the series.

Watch the entire vlog below: