Macoy Dubs reacts to sexual harassment allegations

Macoy Dubs is known for his "Auntie Julie" skits.

MANILA -- Macoy Dubs recently received backlash from netizens after an old video of him seemingly groping a male colleague resurfaced online.

The social media personality, known for his "Auntie Julie" skits, explained his side on the video which showed him with a certain "CJ" on the set of the TV5 noontime show "Lunch Out Loud."

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Macoy Dubs said he and his colleague were only playing around, and stressed that it was not his intention to harass him or make him feel uncomfortable.

"I acknowledge my doing and responsibility on that video. I apologize if naka-trigger pero hindi ko intention na mang-harass o harassin si CJ," he said. "Magkaibigan kami at magkatrabaho. Naghaharutan/nagkukulitan kami sa IG story so yes, totoo naman."

"Please trust me that it is never my intention to make CJ uncomfortable. I'm sorry if you see it that way," he added.

Macoy Dubs, whose real name is Mark Averilla, said he has already spoken with CJ regarding the matter, and assured the public that "we are clear."

Nevertheless, he admitted that he made a mistake and promised that he "will be better with my actions."

"Those actions na nasa video ay di dapat tularan at di dapat gawing normal. Again, malinis ang intention ko sa tao. Owning this mistake, responsibility. Again, hindi ko tino-tolerate ang harassment," he ended.

Macoy Dubs also released on Instagram Stories a video of himself reacting to the allegations, saying that he did not touch CJ's private part.

"This is the truth, hindi ko hinawakan 'yung private part niya," said the content creator, who acknowledged that he made the mistake of releasing the video publicly as this prompted viewers to think he harassed his colleague.

Macoy Dubs later on posted on Instagram a quote about social media becoming a "toxic space" as he reiterated his statement on the viral video.

"I have explained my side on Instagram Stories because I feel that’s my safest space. So if you happen to see that video on Twitter, think first if that's really my intention," he said.

Macoy Dubs also took the opportunity to remind the public to be more careful with dropping hurtful words.

"Hindi ako perpekto. Hindi rin ako malinis. Pero mabuti ang intention ko. Hindi ako pumapatay. Hindi ako nagnanakaw," he stressed. "Bago ako bigyan ng masasakit na salita, at mga maling paratang, sana makilala ninyo muna ako sa personal."

