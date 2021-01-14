WATCH: Sharon Cuneta meets internet sensation Macoy Dubs

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta finally got the chance to meet internet sensation Macoy Dubs, known to many for his fabulous alter-ego Aunt Julie.

Macoy Dubs, whose real name is Mark Averilla, was featured in the Megastar's latest vlog.

He was interviewed by Cuneta in her home, with the singer-actress saying that her children are among his fans.

"Mahal ko po siya dahil mahal na mahal po siya ng aking mga anak at doon ko siya nakilala, through them," she said.

Cuneta then told the comedian: "Iyong mga anak ko, kapag may bago kang upload, talagang, 'Mama, Mama, he has a new one.' Kahit nasa dining table kami talagang... alam mo talagang pinapasaya mo ako."

Averilla, for his part, said he grew up watching Cuneta on television.

"Alam niyo po, ito no joke talaga ha, ever since noong talagang nasa TV, 'yung 'Sharon,' 'yung show niyo po noon, nanonood na po kami ng mama ko. Sharonian po siya, pati 'yung Tita Nene ko po," he said.

"Super thank you po, nasa-starstruck po ako."

Reminiscent of her talk shows on TV, Cuneta went on to interview Averilla and asked him about his beginnings, his ties with the late vlogger Lloyd Cadena, and his feelings about being a social media star.

The content creator said he never thought that he would be where he is today, at one point even denying his "star" status.

"No, no, no. Let's be real here. Totoo 'yon, star siya," Cuneta said.

Toward the end of the clip, Cuneta requested to meet Aunt Julie, prompting Averilla to leave and return with his character's signature outfit and pearl necklace.

The two then enjoyed tea in fancy cups and sang and danced together.

In a post on her Facebook page, Cuneta said she is "so happy that I finally met and got to know the real and reel Macoy Dubs."

Earlier this month, Averilla greeted Cuneta on her birthday, posting a video of them singing together.

