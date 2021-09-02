Jeff Canoy is one of the winners in the 8th Paragala Awards. Handout

MANILA – ABS-CBN News’ Jeff Canoy was one of the winners of the Crisis Coverage Award: Top News Personalities at the recently concluded Paragala: The Central Luzon Media Awards.

Canoy was recognized for his efforts and commitment in bringing essential and credible news and information to the public, especially in times of a health emergency.

“Talagang nakakataba po ng puso ito pong pagkilala mula sa Paragala,” said Canoy as he accepted the award during a virtual ceremony last August 28.

“Salamat po sa pagsuportang ibinibigay niyo po sa ABS-CBN, sa malayang pamamahayag, gayundin sa patuloy na ibinibigay na serbisyo namin para sa mga Pilipino. Thank you po at ingat po kayong lahat,” he added.

Currently, Canoy remains one of “TV Patrol’s” news reporters, and he also anchors TeleRadyo program “Sakto” with Amy Perez and Johnson Manabat.

Now on its eighth year, Holy Angel University’s Paragala dedicated this year’s awards to medical and media practitioners, who are at the frontlines while the country battles this pandemic.