Think 'extra hard' before posting, Mimiyuuuh reminds fellow influencers

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh reminded his fellow influencers to think "extra hard" before posting on social media as he was asked to share his thoughts about controversial Internet stars.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Mimiyuuuh noted that content creators like him have a responsibility to be accurate and sensitive in their posts.

"Siguro po we really need to think extra hard if iyong mga ipo-post po natin ay medyo sensitive," said the 23-year-old, whose real name is Jeremy Sancebuche. "Lalong-lalo na po na marami na po ang 'woke' at may mga kaalaman sa social media."

"Lahat po ng mga pino-post natin ay may kaakibat na responsibility kaya always think before you click," he added.

Not mentioning names, Mimiyuuuh praised influencers who are "fearless" in expressing their views about current events.

But he was quick to add that public personalities should first be knowledgeable about the topic before speaking up as this could lead to misunderstanding.

"For me po, we should not force people to speak lalung-lalo na po kapag wala silang knowledge about a certain topic. Kasi iyong maling information po na puwede nilang masabi may lead to misunderstanding, especially if you have a big number of following," said Mimiyuuuh, who has millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Sa tingin ko po, magpasalamat po tayo sa mga taong hindi takot gamitin iyong platforms nila at bigyan po natin sila ng suporta," he added.

As to influencers who found themselves at the center of controversy because of a mistake they said online, Mimiyuuuh said: "If nagkamali po, say sorry with all your heart tapos huwag na pong ulitin. Good vibes lang!"

Mimiyuuuh has been praised by many netizens for using his platform to take a stand on issues such as the government's COVID-19 response, the anti-terror law, and the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN broadcast franchise.

Sana naman po bumaba na yung cases natin sa pagpapasara ng ABS-CBN ano po? Kala ko nga po bababa na ang cases nung pinasabatas ang terror bill pero parang ganun pa rin naman po. Tumataas pa nga po. WOOOOOH!! PINAS PATAAS!! 🦖🦖🦖 https://t.co/PaPcfBqWUR — mimiyuuuh 🦖 (@mimiyuuuh) July 10, 2020

Aside from his tweets, the influencer is also known for incorporating his views into his vlogs.