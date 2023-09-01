Fast fashion brand HLA to open first store in PH

Handout

MANILA -- HLA, a fast fashion brand for men, is opening its first store in the Philippines this weekend.

The new branch is located at Level 1 Midtown at Robinsons Manila, according to a statement released by Robinsons Malls on Thursday.

China's HLA -- which means High quality, Live, and Affordable -- currently has over 6,000 stores worldwide.

It carries an extensive selection of everyday clothing, formal wear, and accessories, among others.

With its launch in the Philippines, HLA is expected to go against other fast fashion giants such as Japan's Uniqlo, Sweden's H&M, and Spain's Zara, which also offer clothes for women and children.