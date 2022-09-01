MANILA – After the success of Wednesday's Preview Ball, the fashion magazine announced that Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano has been chosen to be on the cover of its September issue.

Riding high on her meteoric rise in showbiz, Mariano graced the cover of Preview magazine as its “Belle of the Ball.”

“As forms of self-expression that can hold a wealth of meaning, fashion and art challenge the viewer to dig deeper in search of understanding—much like @belle_mariano who has much more to her than meets the eye,” the magazine said in its caption.

For the September issue, the lead actress of the hit series “He’s Into Her” shared how she weathered the challenges in her long showbiz career.

“Now, throughout the years, I learned how to be confident, because you have to be confident. Being confident means being myself and loving who I am,” Mariano told Preview.

The actress also told the magazine how she looks forward to exploring what else she can do in her career.

“That’s still something I want to show others: What I can do. Kasi ‘yun nga, I've done ‘He’s Into Her.’ I still have work, I still have more to explore. And I can’t wait to grow in those different aspects,” she added.

Last June, Mariano also turned heads in her glam shots for another magazine, Mega, alongside other Kapamilya actresses.

Mariano joined Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Jayda Avanzado on the June cover of Mega, which paid tribute to the 30th year of ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

Aside from acting, Mariano has also ventured into the music industry, releasing several singles already and holding a solo concert in January.

Related video: