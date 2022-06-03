LOOK: Belle Mariano stuns in Mega magazine photos

MANILA – Breakout star Belle Mariano turned heads in her glam shots for Mega as part of the fashion magazine's latest cover alongside other Kapamilya actresses.

Mariano joined Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Jayda Avanzado on the June cover of Mega, which pays tribute to the 30th year of ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

The young actresses are considered by Mega as the next breed of stars that are constantly evolving and being greater by the day.

“As they represent the new generation of stars, their individual narratives of metamorphosis leave a worthwhile promise of hope, brilliance, and longevity to the Philippine entertainment industry,” Mega said in its caption.

Mariano appeared radiant wearing a yellow gown for her solo shots in the fashion magazine.

Mariano opened up about being part of the storied Star Magic that catapulted many finest stars in the industry such as Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, and Jodi Sta. Maria to stardom.

“What made me want to join Star Magic is that they always strive for excellence. Here, there are workshops na talagang bantay sila sa ’yo. Plus, the people within your environment also make you want to improve and learn. It’s just what I like,” the “He’s Into Her” star said.

Last March, the music video of her song “Tanging Dahilan” crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

The music video’s release came less than a week after the premiere of “Love Is Color Blind,” Mariano’s launching movie as a tandem with Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano’s fast-rising music career comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of “He’s Into Her,” her first series in a lead role, also with Pangilinan.

In January, Mariano legitimized herself as a performer with her first-ever solo concert “Daylight.” The 90-minute digital concert highlighted Mariano’s vocal prowess as she performed different music genres in the entire show, showing her versatility.

