LOOK: Tarlac honors its 'queens' for pageant wins

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 12 finalist Jasmine Omay, Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp, and Miss Bikini Philippines 2022 Zeah Pala all hail from Tarlac. ABS-CBN News

The province of Tarlac is revving up as the new beauty capital of the Philippines with its latest homegrown beauties winning major crowns in national pageants.

Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp, Miss Bikini Philippines 2022 Zeah Pala, and Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 12 finalist Jasmine Omay were honored by Tarlac governor Susan Yap and other provincial officials Tuesday in Tarlac City for bringing honor to their province.

Lauding their successive achievements this year, Yap said the queens have united their province.

The trio, garbed in stunning locally designed gowns, was a refreshing sight at the provincial capitol, the venue of their homecoming parade.

“Our province is being recognized as the emerging beauty capital of the country! Mabuhay ang Tarlac!” Ramp told ABS-CBN News, citing her roots in Sta. Ignacia.

Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp, Miss Bikini Philippines 2022 Zeah Pala, and Binibining Pilipinas 2022 top 12 finalist Jasmine Omay pose with Tarlac governor Susan Yap. ABS-CBN News

A psychology student, Ramp recently won the Miss Earth Philippines crown in Coron, Palawan. Pala, who won the Miss Bikini Philippines title in April this year, grew up in Camiling; while Omay, who finished in the Binibining Pilipinas top 12 in July, was raised in Tarlac City.

“We owe our success in national pageants to our local government, province mates and supporters,” said Omay, who continues to promote cancer awareness.

“It really takes a province to make a beauty queen,” said Pala, an English language studies graduate who advocates for mass education and literacy.

Known collectively as Binibining Kanlahi, the queens also want to inspire other fellow Tarlaqueñas to bring out the best of Tarlac’s culture and solidarity in national pageants.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2017 Nelda Ibe, also a Tarlac City native, previously made a big splash when she placed first runner-up at the Miss Globe competition in Albania.

Ramp is preparing for the Miss Earth 2022 global competition in Manila this November.