'Never surrender!' Thai billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip shows support for ABS-CBN

Thai billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip recently took to social media to show her support for ABS-CBN as thousands of its employees lost jobs following Congress's denial of the network's broadcast franchise.

In an Instagram Stories post, the CEO of JKN Global Media Public Co. Ltd. said her "heart will go on" for ABS-CBN.

"I know we will work again one day soon! Never surrender!" she said.

Screenshot by Push from Instagram.com/annejkn.official

According to a report from the entertainment website Push, Jakrajutatip's media company started a business partnership with ABS-CBN in 2016.

This allowed JKN Global to become the distributor of Kapamilya shows such as "Got to Believe" and "The Legal Wife" in Thailand.

Jakrajutatip earlier made showbiz headlines for revealing that actor Clint Bondad has been living with her in Thailand.