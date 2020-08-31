Beauty queen breaks silence amid rumors of affair with politician

MANILA -- Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 Sharifa Akeel finally broke her silence months after she was accused by the wife of Maguindanao Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu of being a mistress.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Akeel addressed a certain "Miss Desperada" of "badmouthing" her and "trying to recruit people to hate me with you."

"I didn't use anyone to be where I am now. I worked hard for these... It's you who did a good job of showing your true colors all on your own. Don't blame me with your failed marriage and failed life," she said, not mentioning names.

The beauty queen went on to dare the unnamed woman to "flaunt all your evidence, if there are."

"Express all your agony, hatred, and false accusations in court. I will see you there!" she said.

Read her full post below:

Mylene Mangudadatu appeared on the radio show "Raffy Tulfo in Action" last June and claimed that Akeel started having an affair with her husband last year.

She went on to reveal that she is planning to file charges against Akeel, as well as her husband.

The show's host, Raffy Tulfo, tried to contact Mangudadatu and Akeel while on air, but did not get any response.