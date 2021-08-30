WATCH: Andrea Brillantes gets drag queen makeover

Andrea Brillantes as Valentine Royale. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes finally fulfilled her dream of getting a drag queen makeover as she introduced her alter ego in her latest vlog.

The actress tapped makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, hairstylist Paul Nebres, and stylist Eldzs Mejia to transform her into Valentine Royale, a name which was originally intended for her future child.

"Valentine kasi favorite ko ang Valentine's Day. Love ko ang pula, love ko ang heart. Tapos gusto kong maging royalty 'yung anak ko kaya may Royale," she explained.

Brillantes added that she became interested in drag queens as she grew up surrounded by her mother's gay friends, and from watching a lot of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"Matagal ko nang gustong ma-try, actually. Pero ngayon, gumawa na ako ng paraan," she said.

When asked by her glam team if she is ready to be a gay icon, Brillantes replied: "Kung mamahalin nila ako."

As she transformed into Valentine Royale, Brillantes said she sees drag as a form of art that gives a boost of confidence.

"You can create whoever or whatever you want to be, put in what you wish you had, and let go of what you wish you didn't have. Drag can be anything, and anything can be turned into drag," she said.

"For the very first time I couldn't pinpoint a single flaw nor a bad angle. It's like Valentine took all of my insecurities away that I thought was impossible," she added.

"And I think that's the most important thing about drag -- the feeling, the energy, the confidence that it gives other queens is what makes it special. I pity those who cannot accept and understand. Remember, don't be a drag, just be a queen."

