WATCH: Andrea Brillantes' vintage-themed bedroom has its own snack bar

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes recently gave a tour of her newly renovated bedroom through a vlog by the construction firm Mundo Design and Build.

The young actress opted to have a colorful vintage-themed bedroom, saying that minimalism is not her style.

"'Yung kuwarto ko it's not for everybody talaga, kasi lalo na ngayon ang dami nang minimalist. Pero hindi kasi ako talaga 'yon. Tinry ko pero hindi," she admitted.

"Ito talaga parang sakto para sa akin and natuwa ako kasi meron akong sala, meron akong dining, meron akong kitchen. Ang dami-dami," she added.

Brillantes' spacious bedroom has a lounge area for her visitors, and a spot dedicated to her collectibles.

But her favorite part of the space is the snack bar complete with neon lights, a popcorn maker, cotton candy maker, coffee maker, and a mini refrigerator.

"Gustong-gusto ko talaga 'yung snack bar, promise," Brillantes said.

While many changes were made on her bedroom, Brillantes opted to keep the corner of her room with her loft bed and gaming setup underneath.

Mundo Design and Build instead enhanced the area with neon lights bearing the actress' real name, Blythe, as well as other accents.

Also seen in Brillantes' bedroom is a music corner with her drum set, as well as a wall covered in vintage posters.

"Ngayon lang talaga ako nagkaroon ng ganitong kuwarto, na ganito kaayos at ginawa talaga para sa akin... Di 'yung kalat lang tulad ng dati. Ang ganda-ganda," she said.

