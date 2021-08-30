MANILA – Jessy Mendiola took her followers on a tour of the family farm owned by her mother-in-law, actress-politician Vilma Santos-Recto.

For her latest YouTube vlog, Mendiola and her husband Luis Manzano went around Villa Rosa Haven in Lipa, Batangas along with Santos-Recto herself and Senator Ralph Recto.

In the vlog, Mendiola revealed that a spot in the farm was one of the places she and Manzano considered when they were looking for a place to get married.

Speaking with her mother-in-law, Mendiola asked whose idea was it to build the huge farm.

“Dream ko talaga magkaroon ng farm, 'yung may mga tanim, 'yung meron kang naha-harvest, may mga birds, may mga hayop. Talagang 'yun ang dream ko matagal na,” she said.

Santos-Recto also shared that it was her husband who fulfilled that dream for her.

“'Yun 'yung ginawa ni Ralph. Siya lahat iyan, in fairness to him. Ito 'yung regalo ni Ralph. Siya ang may idea ng lahat na ito. Basta gusto ko farm para may time to relax,” she said.

Inside the property are fruit-bearing trees and farm animals such as cows, peacocks, and love birds among other.

There is also a huge nipa hut which is where the family stays and relaxes when they are at the farm.

According to Manzano, he also hopes to own a similar property with Mendiola in the future.

Watch the full vlog below to see more of the Villa Rosa Haven.