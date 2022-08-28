Ronnie Liang earns master's degree in management

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Dream Academy" contestant Ronnie Liang has reached another milestone.

In an Instagram post, Liang shared that he has finished his master's degree in management at the Philippine Christian University.

"After more than a year of burning the midnight candle, I graduated with a Master's Degree in Management, Major in National Security and Administration (MMNSA) from the Philippine Christian University (PCU)," he said in the caption.

Liang said that earning his degree made him realize that he can expand the opportunities that he can get in life.

"From my perspective as an artist, I realized that obtaining a higher education is an empowering tool that will provide us with many opportunities. It amplifies our self-worth and dignity because it gives us a sense of pride," he said.

"It also bestows us with sophisticated language that saves us from being underestimated. It is also like a torchlight to another career path or a foothold to reach high places because people respect the knowledge and the knowledgeable."

"Being a singer is my first love, and becoming a commercial pilot has been a childhood dream. However, my master's degree is like a stronger safety net in this life of constantly not knowing what will happen next."

Liang was the second runner-up in the first season of "Pinoy Dream Academy" where Yeng Constantino became the grand star dreamer. He is known for his OPM hit "Ngiti."

