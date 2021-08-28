MANILA -- A company is targeting to reduce the use of single-use plastic in the Philippines, one step at a time.

PH Sustainable, founded by Adrian Mendoza, has been in talks with business owners as well as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and local government units to provide edible straws so Filipinos can gradually let go of single-use plastic products.

The straws are made of rice flour and tapioca starch, are able to withstand both hot and cold temperatures, and have a shelf life of two years.

They also come in different colors and sizes to match drinks such as milk teas and smoothies.

PH Sustainable's edible straws. Photos courtesy of Adrian Mendoza

"Using them in drinks, they soften to almost like a 'boba' (tapioca pearls) consistency after some time," Mendoza said in an online interview with ABS-CBN News. "It's perfect for you to nibble on while enjoying your drink."

He added that their straws are smooth and have close to no aftertaste, compared to bamboo and paper straws.

Should PH Sustainable achieve success in rolling out edible straws to different parts of the country, the company hopes to expand its products to also include utensils, plates, and containers.

Mendoza believes that a simple step such as replacing plastic straws will have a huge impact on the environment.

"No matter how good we improve productivity, it cannot be materialized with a faulty ecosystem. For instance, the plastic wrappers and containers that litter our streets and clog drains in cities cause floods during a downpour. These floods would prevent people from going to work or destroy their houses, disrupting people's lives," he said.

"The existing problem is already huge, and if we continue manufacturing non-sustainable packaging, our waste problem will increase, and resources are wasted which will cause more imbalance in the ecosystem, affecting the productivity of the people," he added.

Below are excerpts from Mendoza's interview with ABS-CBN News:

Q: Can you first tell us something about yourself, and how your passion for the environment started?

"Truth be told, I am a graduate of computer science, but found myself in this field of providing sustainable packaging solutions for the Philippine industry. I had this friend who was a businesswoman. She, one day, was telling me about how the consumption of the plastic and non-recyclable packaging can be totally eliminated by sustainable packaging, and how it is being adopted on a global scale. I thought, 'Why not apply it in the Philippines since we use so much plastic packaging?'

"Observing everyday lives, it is impossible to continue living and being productive in an ecosystem that is damaged. The ecosystem is the backdrop or the setting where our lives happen and if it continues to deteriorate, people's lives will be disrupted."

Q: What is the story behind your project, PH Sustainable? Tell us more about your team, your objectives, and the steps you've taken to achieve them.

"PH Sustainable is one with the cause of the Philippines which is to eventually eliminate single-use plastic in the country, and also guide companies to slowly transition to this solution at an economical price. We acknowledge that business owners are cost-driven and we support all businesses to thrive alongside shifting to this solution. What sets us apart is the fact that sustainable solutions are not as expensive as you think. Our team values how our clients adjusts to this solution. We take extra precaution to, as much as possible, replace existing market solutions, with real sustainable solutions, at their same price point or even at times, cheaper.

"At the moment, we can compare our price points to paper straws but with all the added points of longer durability in contact with liquid. And edible straws won't pose toxic hazards unlike paper straws when dissolved in your drink since some paper straws also have a plastic component. We are also very keen in user experience to help our customers make a more fun interactive way for their customers to enjoy their beverages."

Q: Your company is working on the premise of edible straws as an alternative to paper and plastic. What is used to create these straws? Why start with straws for your project?

"These edible straws are mainly made out of rice flour and tapioca starch but you will find that our straws are more durable, visually appealing, smoother, and has close to no aftertaste. They are gluten-free and vegan as well... They have a shelf life of two years and can withstand liquid drinks, frappes, and milk tea with sinkers. We can also do some fun pastel colors and customized wraps for an added fun element.

"You may think straws are such a small aspect of take away but they are one of the most widely used. We also saw how the sea turtle had a straw inserted into its nose. The size of these straws harm wildlife... When these straws end up in the ocean, they break down into microplastics that are ingested by the marine life, poisoning the ecosystem. This also harms us as plastic microparticles end up being found in our food."

Q: You've been in talks with agencies and local government units for PH Sustainable. Can you share more about this?

"Yes, indeed I have. Specifically, with DENR, the meeting with Usec. (Benny) Antiporda, he mentioned how he loved the idea of replacing the current plastic straws because of how much plastic clogs the environment. During this meeting, Usec. mentioned about a plastic retrieval campaign wherein producers would need to retrieve an equivalent amount they regardless of brand just so that you are accountable for your production.

"However, this same plan would not be feasible for straws or stirrers that is why they released a memo to ban single use plastic straws and stirrers before the Congress has passed House Bill No. 9147. This campaign is not feasible because of how worthless a used plastic straw is compared to a used plastic bottle merely because of its weight. You would need to pick up about 100 pieces of straws just to hopefully match the weight of a plastic bottle. Our edible straws were endorsed by the Usec. himself as he posted the solution in his Facebook page and made endorsements to relevant offices such as DTI and DOST.

"Aside from DENR, we are also in contact with quite a few LGUs who are in the hopes of implementing the ban on single use plastics. The plan to partner with LGUs is to offer them an extra hand where they don't just go around banning plastic without an alternative because we must admit, we do not want our customers inconvenienced. Hopefully, with the Congress passing the house bill, more LGUs are soon to follow."

Q: Aside from straws, are there also plans to create edible utensils, plates, and other items?

"Plastic straws are just the start. In order to implement change, it has to be gradual so the market can slowly adjust to it. In the future, we are looking into the long-term plan of supplying the Philippines, and possibly the countries in Asia, with packaging and takeout containers that will totally eliminate plastic alongside replacing them with real sustainable solutions.

"One should also consider that paper is produced by cutting down trees. So then we start to ask, 'Is it really sustainable to cut down more trees?' Leading us to the next question of, 'Are paper straws really 'sustainable'?'

"Our target [is to make] edible utensils, plates, wrappers, and containers. There are so many plant-based and 'organic' material to explore out there that with the right research could replace the durability of plastic, break down in soil, and smoothly blend into the natural ecosystem. The goal here is to produce 'real' sustainable solutions for the long run."

Q: What are some other eco-friendly practices that you can suggest to our fellow Filipinos? How, in your opinion, can they save and protect the environment through their daily habits and choices?

"I truly believe there are two major groups here. First are the consumers. I just think that as people of today, let's start to ask the questions. 'How much plastic do I throw away every day? How does this impact my own life?' These questions will slowly lead one to see the big picture of how much damage each of us contributes to the world we live in. It starts with awareness, and then the change follows because you will find yourself reaching for the non-plastic solution should it be available.

"The next role comes with the business. From us, we allow business owners such as restaurants and shops to put sustainable options in the market for the people to choose to use. We do our part by really producing this solutions at price points that are acceptable by the market costs."

