Air Force Aerospace Museum reopens to public

After being closed for over 2 years due to the pandemic, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Aerospace Museum in Villamor Airbase reopened to the public for a week.

This is part of the military’s celebration of the annual Armed Forces of the Filipino People Week, as well as other August commemorations such as National Heroes' Day.

The museum gave free entrance to visitors wanting to see its displays showing the history of military aviation in the country.

Included in the exhibits are photos, documents, and uniforms of early Filipino pilots such as the first local airman Don Alfredo Carmelo and Col. Jesus Villamor.

Aircraft models of all sizes also depict the evolution of the Philippine Air Force.

Kids can also try out an indoor flight simulator.

The museum’s nearby aircraft park displays over a dozen retired jets, propellers helicopters used by the air force, including a former presidential plane of the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The aerospace museum will again be temporarily closed to allow restoration and maintenance work on the building and displays to be completed.

It is set to reopen this October for Museums and Galleries Month.