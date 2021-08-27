Liquor.PH CEO and founder Frank Kona Shrope with Speyburn whisky. Jeeves de Veyra

Liquor.PH celebrates the release of two new Speyburn whisky expressions to mark the brand's return to the Philippine market.

While Speyburn has been around for years, it has been dormant as no one was officially pushing the brand. When Liquor.PH was given the opportunity to distribute Speyburn, they immediately went for it.

“Five years or so ago, I got to try Speyburn and fell in love. Both price and quality blew me away. It is definitely for the casual drinker looking to upgrade their whisky game without breaking the bank. It’s a great way to get into that traditional sherried style whiskies that many Filipinos love,” said Frank Kona Shrope, CEO and founder of Liquor.PH, the Philippine distributor of Speyburn.

Liquor.Ph recently held a virtual whisky-chocolate pairing to reintroduce Speyburn to select whisky drinkers.

“Chocolate and whiskey are natural friends,” noted Lukasz Dynowiak, global brand ambassador for Speyburn, during the tasting as participants were guided through getting the maximum enjoyment of pairing whisky with chocolate.

Shrope explained that chocolates have to rest before tasting them - around 3 minutes at room temperature to 7 minutes in an airconditioned room.

He said to take some time to smell the aroma of the chocolate. Take a small bite of chocolate, then a sip of whisky, then let them mix in your mouth then take a moment to appreciate how both can blend into a unique treat.

The Speyburn 10-year-old has been the only expression available locally. Fans of this bottle appreciate the light toffee honeyed notes typical of a Speyside whisky that make it an enjoyable “Wednesday night whisky.”

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is thicker with more defined honey and toffee notes, balanced with some spiciness that lingers on with the whisky’s finish. The 18-year expression is much more intense finished in oloroso casks with a thicker, oilier mouthfeel with long smoky finish.

The Speyburn 10-year old (SRP P2,299), 15-year old (SRP P3,499), and 18-year old (SRP P4,999) expressions are available exclusively on Liquor.ph. For a limited time, get a set of all three Speyburns for P9,999.