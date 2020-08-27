This novel has been named 'Book of the Year' by ABS-CBN Books

Handout

MANILA -- A best-selling novel has been awarded Book of the Year -- Fiction by ABS-CBN Books in a recent virtual writers' event.

Author Binibining Mia received the award for her book, "I Love You Since 1892," in the event attended by Project Foreword mentors Ricky Lee, Ardy Roberto, and Makiwander.

She was recognized by ABS-CBN Books for "dominating the NBS bestseller lists and breathing a new life into the genre of historical fiction in the Philippine setting."

Aside from the Lilianna Manahan-designed Book of the Year trophy, Binibining Mia also received a Game Changer of the Year plaque co-presented by the LCS Group of Companies.

"'I Love You Since 1892' opened many opportunities in my life. I had no idea if I could finish it then, but others said that as long as you love what you do, don't stop because in the end, all your hard work will be worth it," the author said as she accepted the award.

She added: "I sometimes ask myself what my purpose in life is. But when I read the messages of the readers saying that they now appreciate history more or that in some ways the story touched them, it makes me feel good to know that as writers we get to inspire readers to change the course of their lives."

"I Love You Since 1892" tells the story of Carmela, a girl from 2016 who gets sent back to the year 1892. She falls in love with Juanito, a doctor-to-be and son of a powerful gobernadorcillo.

According to ABS-CBN Books, the printed series which spans five volumes has sold more than 210,000 copies, including three spinoff books and a collector's box set.

Meanwhile, Binibining Mia recently announced that her latest novel under ABS-CBN Books, "Thy Love: Ang Unang Pagtatagpo," is now available on Lazada and Shopee.

